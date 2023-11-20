HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

An elderly woman murdered in Arakalgud

November 20, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old woman was murdered by unknown persons in farmland at Shettarakoplu near Doddamagge in Arakalgud taluk on Sunday, November 19.

Sarojamm was seen struggling for life with serious head injuries around 3 p.m. Her son Narayana took her to the government hospital at Arakalgud, where the doctors declared her dead.

Narayana, in his complaint to Arakalgud police, said that his mother had been murdered by unknown persons. The accused had also taken away her jewellery. He suspected the role of a person who had approached Sarojamma a few days ago, seeking her cattle for sale, in the murder.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha M.S., Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok, and others visited the spot. Arakalgud Police have registered the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.