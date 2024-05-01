An effort to document Mysuru zoo’s glorious past

May 01, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The century-old Mysuru zoo has taken up a project where it plans to bring out a book chronicling the journey of one of the country’s famous zoological gardens with the help of people passionate about wildlife conservation and photography, incorporating their valuable inputs and collections on the zoo in the proposed publication.

People having knowledge on wildlife conservation, and the Mysuru zoo and have seen it closely over the years, capturing its transformation as a “model zoo” in their cameras for the past several years, have been invited to share their thoughts and photograph collections with the zoo for the project.

Called the “Mysuru zoo history compilation”, the zoo management has proposed to make the book a comprehensive and a collectors’ item, documenting the journey. It wants people who have knowledge of the history of Mysuru zoo to help it in compiling the book, detailing its journey from the origin till the present day.

Over the years, the zoo has undergone noticeable transformation, emerging as a modern zoo which is looked up by other zoos in the country for its best practices and the animal management.

The zoo management has plans to bring out the book with a complete history of the zoo, that gives a peek into its history as the zoo has a fond place not just in the hearts of Mysureans but also among the animal lovers and wildlife enthusiasts besides the tourists, who do not miss to visit the zoo during their Mysuru itinerary.

The zoo management has proposed to make the book a fascinating read, capturing the core of the zoo’s past and present.

Those who wish to collaborate with the zoo in this project have to work with the zoo team and they shall be credited accordingly in the book or the publications. The zoo has asked the interested to reach out to it wroting to edumysore99@gmail.com The last date for submitting the details is May 20, according to the zoo.

The Mysuru zoo is well-known for captive breeding of wild animals and best practices and animal management. Recently, one such example is the shifting of 40 spotted deer in its collection to the Pansoli range in Kali tiger reserve in distant Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district. Notably, there was zero percent mortality reported during the exercise. It was a milestone in the zoo’s history.

The zoo had successfully translocated two batches of surplus sambar deer to Dandeli two years ago. Prior to this, it carried out an exercise in 2019 when it translocated over 50 spotted deer to Arabithittu wildlife sanctuary near here. The zoo embarked on the exercise to shift the surplus deer. Unlike Arabithittu that is close to Mysuru, Dandeli is over 500 km from Mysuru and distance was the challenge for the task. Understanding the challenges and knowing that the deer are sensitive animals, the zoo management took up the major task and achieved success like in 2019 and 2023. The zoo adopted the method where the animals were not tranquilised but conditioned naturally so that they easily moved into custom-built containers kept in their enclosure, and later safely transported in trucks.

