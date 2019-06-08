An educative experience for students

It was an ecucative experience for class 10 students at the ‘Fishing the Newspapers’ event, organised by The Hindu in School and Sharanabasaveshwara Residential Public School, with the lecture enlightening them about the secrets to achieving success. Students were spellbound by the address by psychologist-counsellor and motivator P. Jyothiraj whose one-and-a-half hour lecture was interspersed with stories and quotes from Swami Vivekananda.

She also made the students practise a few exercise to improve their memory power and concentration.

She said that to achieve success in life, one should have a passion for their chosen path, make adequate plans, and also prepare, perform and make use of a good presentation. Ms. Jyothiraj said that the journey to success is associated with the four Cs: concentration, clarity, communication, and commitment.

She stressed the need for students to have a clear strategy to achieve their goals. “It all depends on the student alone,” she added.

She also urged students to inculcate the habit of reading newspapers daily.

The Hindu’s school edition can help students improve their knowledge in various fields, including arts, current affairs, education, literature, sports , science and technology, she said.