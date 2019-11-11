An eco-friendly Id in Hubballi-Dharwad

A large number of Muslims took part in a procession taken out as part of the Id Milad celebrations in Hubballi-Dharwad on Sunday.

This year, the celebrations that mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad went off peacefully. Id was celebrated with traditional gaiety, religious fervour and more importantly, in an eco-friendly manner. No loud music or DJs were used during the celebrations as the Anjuman-e-Islam, Hubballi, announced a decision to keep the festivities that way. Accordingly, the use of DJ was dropped this year and instead, different competitions were held for children and youth.

In Dharwad, the procession organised by the Anjuman-e-Islam passed through the major streets of the city. No loud music was used. Instead, hymns praising God were chanted and religious flags and banners were waved. Congress leader Ismail Tamatagar, Muslim community leaders A.A. Agasimani, A.M. Attar, M.L. Killedar and others led the procession.

The former Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni arranged for the distribution of soft drinks to the participants of the procession at Swami Vivekananda Circle. Arrangements for the distribution of cold drinks, ice cream, fruit and others were made en route. A replica of the Kaaba at Mecca-Madina was the special attraction.

In Hubballi, the procession passed through the major streets of the city and a large number of people participated. Here too no loud music was used. Some of the children took part in the procession playing percussion instruments. In both the places, a large number of Muslims offered special prayers at mosques and rendered songs for world peace and brotherhood alongside learned persons delivering special talks on the life and preaching of the Prophet. Later, the Muslims distributed clothes, sweet dishes and food to the poor.

The celebrations went off peacefully in both the places. Additional police security, which was provided in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya on Saturday, was continued on Sunday also.