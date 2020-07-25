An ASHA, an auto and a yen for service

When the woman in a rural area of Karnataka was going into labour at 3 a.m. on Thursday, she knew the number to call. It was that of Rajeevi, 53, an autorickshaw driver who was an accredited social health activist (ASHA) too.
Since she had taken the pregnant woman from Pernankila village for a check-up to the Government Maternity Hospital in Udupi just a day earlier, when it was time for the delivery, she promptly got the call.
Ms. Rajeevi drove from Pernankila to the temple city before dawn and the woman gave birth to a baby girl.
“I drove her slowly to the hospital. She gave birth on Thursday at noon and I am happy that both the mother and the child are in good health,” she told The Hindu.
Working as an ASHA till noon, Ms. Rajeevi shifts to her autorickshaw shift in the afternoon. She has offered free rides to many pregnant women. “I have so far dropped around 150 pregnant women in hospitals,” she said.
“Since COVID-19 has spread, ASHA duties take a long time. There has been less time to drive the auto in the last few days,” said Ms. Rajeevi, who has two children.
She has been driving her autorickshaw for 20 years and was supported in this venture by her husband, until his death about five years ago. “A local government doctor encouraged me to become an ASHA 10 years ago,” she said.
She was able to manage her family with the earnings from her twin professions. Her daughter was married and her son was employed.
The health worker’s autorickshaw is used by people in the interior parts of Pernankila who suffer without a bus service.
