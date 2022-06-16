An artwork in sand to mark Yoga Day

Mysuru’s sand artist Gowri has created a model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing asanas

Mysuru’s sand artist Gowri has shaped an artwork at her sand museum on Chamundi Hill Temple Road on the foothills of Chamundi here to encourage tourists to take up yoga in their daily routine, on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga-2022 which is celebrated on June 21.

This year, the Yoga Day is a special one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country’s main yoga show hosted in Mysuru, at the palace.

Ms. Gowri has portrayed Mr. Modi performing an ‘asana’ along with the logo of International Day of Yoga-2022 and different Surya Namaskara postures. She took about three days to complete the workt using one truckload of sand.

“This is my first artwork on yoga. I thought of making it since the Prime Minister is coming to Mysuru to highlight the importance of yoga. I have featured a five-feet tall sand replica of the Prime Minister who has been promoting this ancient art. This way, I wanted to cheer visitors to my museum to start doing yoga which is good for health as said by its exponents,” opined Ms. Gowri.

Ms. Gowri’s sand museum is on the tourists’ list here as people, after visiting the Chamundi Hills temple, make it a point to see the various artworks at her museum.

She said the entry to the museum will be free on June 21. “It’s a 3-D art that I have done. The vertical sand art required a different kind of crafting which needed a lot of concentration and work,” she explained.