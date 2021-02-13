An app to connect farmers with market

Arka Vyapar, developed by Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, to be available by February-end

Arka Vyapar, an app developed by the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) to connect farmers with traders, will be available in Google Play Store by this month-end.

Disclosing this during the valedictory of the five-day National Horticultural Fair organised by the institute at its Hessarghatta campus here, IIHR director M.R. Dinesh on Friday said this would help farmers to get the best available prices.

Market trends

Explaining how the app works, Dr. Dinesh told The Hindu that it would have details of farmers and traders who have enrolled with the IIHR. At the same time, the app would also have trends in different markets in the country, including prices for different produce.

“For example, if a farmer has grown papaya in Karnataka, he can know the trends related to prices for papaya in different markets through the app and accordingly decide upon the market which is offering the best price. He can contact the traders there for further transaction,” Dr. Dinesh said.

Presently, the institute is in the process of uploading information and details regarding enrolled farmers to facilitate the commencement of operation of the proposed app, he said. So far, details of over 1,000 farmers have been received by the IIHR, he noted.

According to him, any horticultural farmer from the country can register under the app which will start functioning from February-end.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dinesh said already 2.63 crore people had downloaded the YONO Krishi platform of the SBI that has been integrated with the IIHR’s online seed portal.

People living anywhere in the country can get quality seeds at their doorstep from the seed portal after paying online. The country’s first such seed portal from a public sector unit in horticulture, it offers seeds for more than 60 high-yielding varieties of vegetables, flowers, and fruit crops.