ADVERTISEMENT

An ancient martial tradition unfolds in palace

Published - October 12, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Jetties or wrestlers engaged in Vajramushti Kalaga at the Mysuru palace on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Navaratri celebrations of the Wadiyars brings to fore a slice of an ancient Indian martial tradition that has long gone out of vogue.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the Vajramushti or Vajramushti Kalaga which is a duel between wrestlers who combine elements of grappling with striking with knuckle duster to inflict injuries on the opponent.

Though it has been described in detail by medieval travellers who visited Vijayanagara empire in the early 16th century CE and documented the Navaratri celebrations, Vajramusthi is not a serious sport anymore. It is more of a demonstration of martial tradition during cultural events like Dasara.

The Wadiyars who inherited cultural practices of the Vijayanagara empire, patronised Vajramusthi but it is now held only on the day of Vijaydashmi. The contest lasts hardly a few seconds and the moment blood oozes out of the head of one of the combatants, the duel is called off.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US