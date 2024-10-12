An ancient martial tradition unfolds in palace

The Navaratri celebrations of the Wadiyars brings to fore a slice of an ancient Indian martial tradition that has long gone out of vogue.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the Vajramushti or Vajramushti Kalaga which is a duel between wrestlers who combine elements of grappling with striking with knuckle duster to inflict injuries on the opponent.

Though it has been described in detail by medieval travellers who visited Vijayanagara empire in the early 16th century CE and documented the Navaratri celebrations, Vajramusthi is not a serious sport anymore. It is more of a demonstration of martial tradition during cultural events like Dasara.

The Wadiyars who inherited cultural practices of the Vijayanagara empire, patronised Vajramusthi but it is now held only on the day of Vijaydashmi. The contest lasts hardly a few seconds and the moment blood oozes out of the head of one of the combatants, the duel is called off.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.