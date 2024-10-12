GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

An ancient martial tradition unfolds in palace

Published - October 12, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Jetties or wrestlers engaged in Vajramushti Kalaga at the Mysuru palace on Saturday.

Jetties or wrestlers engaged in Vajramushti Kalaga at the Mysuru palace on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Navaratri celebrations of the Wadiyars brings to fore a slice of an ancient Indian martial tradition that has long gone out of vogue.

It is the Vajramushti or Vajramushti Kalaga which is a duel between wrestlers who combine elements of grappling with striking with knuckle duster to inflict injuries on the opponent.

Though it has been described in detail by medieval travellers who visited Vijayanagara empire in the early 16th century CE and documented the Navaratri celebrations, Vajramusthi is not a serious sport anymore. It is more of a demonstration of martial tradition during cultural events like Dasara.

The Wadiyars who inherited cultural practices of the Vijayanagara empire, patronised Vajramusthi but it is now held only on the day of Vijaydashmi. The contest lasts hardly a few seconds and the moment blood oozes out of the head of one of the combatants, the duel is called off.

Published - October 12, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.