An all-new midday meal menu for students in Karnataka

Children across the State can look forward to a new menu for their midday meal. The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has revised the fare to include more vegetables and greens, with the aim of ensuring that the food served is more nutritious. It will be introduced on November 1 to all students in government schools.

The revamp of the menu comes in the backdrop of criticism from various quarters, including nutritionists and the State Food Commission. Non-governmental organisations, who are part of the midday meal programme, will also have to adhere to the same menu, department officials said.

Department officials have been told to conduct regular inspection to ensure that the new menu is adhered to. According to the norms by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the midday meal should have at least 450 calories and 12 grams protein for students from classes 1 to 5, while students from classes 6 to 10 should have 700 calories and 20 gm of protein.

N. Krishnamurthy, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Food, said the new menu appeared to be promising and was designed as a wholesome meal. “Earlier, on several days of the week, students would get rice and sambar and this was monotonous. Large quantities of food were wasted and we also found during our visits to schools that many students brought their own lunch boxes.”

Question of eggs

Various activists have also been batting for eggs to be included in the noon meals, but it has not been approved. “There is no doubt of the nutritive value and the high protein content in eggs. The government should provide this in school immediately. It is also important to note that at no point will kids be compelled to eat eggs; a fruit will be given to students if they do not consume eggs,” said Sylvia Karpagam, a public health doctor and researcher, who is part of the Right to Food Campaign and Jan Swasthya Abhiyan campaigns

The quality of food served to children is a matter of concern as malnutrition is prevalent in the State. According to the National Family Health Survey 4 (NFHS) data for Karnataka (2015-16), 36.2% of the children below the age of five are stunted, while 26.1% are wasted. The same survey also reveals that 10.5% of the children were severely wasted, while 35.2% are underweight.

In Karnataka, 8.6 lakh of the total 53.47 lakh students are served midday meals provided by NGOs. Other students are served food cooked by midday meal workers in the kitchen located in their school. Ingredients are procured locally. In fact 8,923 schools across Karnataka have kitchen gardens and the vegetables and greens grown on the campus go directly into the meals cooked.

Govt. wants onion to be included

Like in the old menu, the new one, too, specifies that onions need to be included in all meals. However, one of the NGOs, Akshaya Patra Foundation, which has a contract for midday meals, does not serve onions or garlic. Although the department had initially refused to sign a contract with them, it later relented. Officials pointed out that they were forced to relent as they did not find an alternative to supply these meals.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Akshaya Patra Foundation said that they had not seen the revised menu and could therefore not comment on it. Sylvia Karpagam, a public health doctor and researcher, who is part of the Right to Food Campaign and Jan Swasthya Abhiyan campaigns, said, “No matter what menu the government chalks out, some organisations do what they want and the government should now be in control and ensure the implementation.”