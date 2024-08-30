An all-new experience at the century-old Mysuru zoo

The famed Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru Zoo, has seen a transformation with conservative animal enclosures replaced by modern ones, making the century-old zoo a “model” for other Indian zoos.

Though the new enclosures have come up complying with the guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), the shift to contemporary enclosures was primarily aimed at providing an all-new experience to visitors whose footfalls have swelled over the years and made the zoo here one of South India’s top tourist destinations.

Significantly, some of the animal enclosures have been built from the funding under corporate social responsibility (CSR). The zoo has continued its efforts to construct new enclosures for other large animals as it is also in touch with many corporate bodies and industries for getting CSR funds as modern enclosures play a major role in animal exchange agreements with foreign zoos as they cautiously verify infrastructure before exchanging their animals.

For the gorilla family

The Gorilla Family Housing Facility which was constructed with financial assistance under a CSR initiative of the Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru, was inaugurated early this year. It is a massive 37,000 square feet enclosure for housing gorillas. Constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore, the entire funding was done by the Infosys Foundation.

Mysuru zoo is the only zoological garden in the country that has gorillas in its collection. Zoo authorities say those who can’t afford to visit other developed countries or gorilla range countries can visit the Mysuru zoo to watch the gorillas, an endangered Greater Ape. The efforts will also help in creating awareness about its conservation, they add. The zoo has three gorillas, including Quembo, a male Western Lowland Gorilla procured from Frankfurt Zoo in Germany. The 14-year-old Thabo and 8-year-old Demba were also brought from Germany.

Gorilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation coordinating gorilla programmes and exchanges with zoos across the globe, helped the zoo in acquiring a pair of gorillas. Polo was gifted to Mysuru zoo by the Dublin Zoo in 1995. It died in 2014, now replaced by Quembo.

A few years ago, the zoo got two pairs of orangutans from Singapore and Malaysia after it managed to strike a major international animal exchange deal. The 17-year-old male Merlin and 13-year-old female Atina were brought from Singapore zoo while five-year-old male Afa and the 7-year-old female Minnie were brought from Malaysia zoo in 2021.

The great apes were in need of spacious and contemporary housing. The new enclosure for the great apes was built at a cost of ₹99.20 lakh with financial assistance from the Bank Note Paper Mill India (BNPMI), Mysuru.

BNPMI had earlier donated ₹70 lakh to the zoo for the construction of an orangutan house under its CSR initiative. The two pairs of orangutans brought from Singapore and Malaysia were displayed in the enclosure built earlier. Two separate enclosures were built for orangutans to ensure the new bloodline of the species and taking up captive breeding of the endangered species.

Zoo records say the last time the zoo displayed orangutans was in the 70’s. They are among the star attractions for the zoo visitors.

Tiger viewing deck

The new tiger viewing deck was inaugurated recently to provide better visibility of the big cats at the enclosure. A high glass panel has been installed after raising the viewing deck in front of the tiger enclosure so that visitors can stand and watch the animals. Unlike the past, visibility has been enhanced with the new initiative. The deck was built from the zoo’s own resources.

Ringed-tailed lemurs also got a new enclosure under the CSR aid from the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), Mysuru. It was built at a cost of ₹75 lakh. The previous enclosure for lemurs was small and could not accommodate the lemurs from the Czech Republic. The zoo has seven lemurs, including the five that were acquired from the foreign zoo under an animal exchange programme. The lemurs are a new attraction for visitors at the zoo and all seven are displayed in rotations.

Two male and three female ring-tailed lemurs had been acquired under the animal exchange programme with the Czech Zoo. The lemurs that the zoo had were getting aged and not breeding. Keeping the captive breeding in focus and also to add a new bloodline, the young lemurs were sought and the Czech zoo agreed to give. Ring-tailed lemur, a rare species, is found in Madagascar.

“We are planning to build more modern enclosures for animals, including rhinoceros. The zoo is in talks with the corporate bodies for CSR aid. If required, the zoo is also ready to take up the works from its own resources like it did for the tiger viewing deck. Besides complying with the CZA guidelines, the new enclosures have enriched visibility of animals and given visitors a different experience,” says Zoo Executive Director Mahesh Kumar.

He told The Hindu that the Zoo was in touch with several foreign zoos for animal exchanges. The zoo has been successful in getting capuchin monkeys from the Czech Republic and jaguar from South Africa.

