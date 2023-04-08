Amul vs. KMF row: Opposition parties call it an effort to kill the cooperative sector, continue attack on government

April 08, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Opposition parties in Karnataka have continued their fierce attack against the BJP government after Amul announced its plans to sell milk and curd in the Bengaluru market.

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy termed Amul’s move “a ploy to kill brand Nandini” and argued that it would lead to unhealthy competition and destroy the cooperative systems.

‘Third conspiracy’

“This is the third conspiracy to finish the Nandini brand. Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement to merge Amul and Nandini was the first ploy. Directions to use the word ‘Dahi’ on the curd packets of Nandini was the second one. These two attempts failed due to vehement opposition by Kannadadigas. Now, the Central government has resorted to the third conspiracy through Amul,” alleged Mr. Kumaraswamy. He said that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) never sold milk in Gujarat and respected the cooperative principles but Amul was doing another way round.

Kannada organisations carried out an online campaign protesting against Amul’s move and to protect the interest of Nandini brand in the State.

National brand: Bommai

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has accused the Opposition parties of “politicising” the issue. “Nandini is a national brand. Nandini brand is being sold in many States. The State government has supported Nandini for its development. Nandini will become the number-one brand shortly. There is no need to fear Amul. Nandini is a well-established brand and all steps will be taken to overtake Amul in competition,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje released a video on Saturday claiming that the Congress and the JD(S) were “hatching a conspiracy to defame the ruling party” using the KMF as a “political tool”.

In a series of social media posts, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) lashed out at Mr. Bommai by saying that the State BJP government is a “traitor”. “The BJP has considered the silence of Kannadigas as a weakness. The BJP is ruining the distinct identity of the State,” said the KPCC in a tweet.

People also lashed out at BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi for his social media post. He said, “Slaves have no problem in being ruled by an Italian. But they have a problem when Bharatiya brand Amul sells its products in Karnataka just like many other brands. What a bunch of losers.” One of the respondents sought to know if he would help market Nandini brand in Gujarat just as he was advocating Amul in Karnataka.

Mum on Amul’s venture

On Saturday, the KMF issued a release and dismissed rumours about Nandini’s merger with other cooperative societies or federations. It said the KMF is the second-largest milk-producing federation in the country and has been serving people for four decades. “Nandini brand is expanding its market through the quality of its products and competitive pricing. In recent years, Nandini products are available in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kerala, and Goa. A total of 7 lakh litres of milk and curds are sold to customers in these places. The KMF has many plans to expand the market in the country,” the release stated. However, no mention was made about Amul’s move to sell milk and curd in the Bengaluru market.

The KMF is planning to write to the National Dairy Development Board requesting it to direct Amul not to venture into the Bengaluru market. “In Karnataka, Nandini is meeting the market demand. We would request the board to direct Amul to concentrate on places where there is scarcity,” an official said.

Hoteliers stand with Nandini brand

The hoteliers of Bengaluru have come in support of Nandini brand. P.C. Rao, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association (BBHA), has said that hoteliers in the city will continue supporting the Nandini brand by procuring milk. “We should wholeheartedly support the KMF that procures milk from our farmers and is the pride of our State. Nandini brand of milk is the backbone of great tasting coffee and tea in Bengaluru,” he said.