‘Amruthamati reflects social psychology’

April 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Pointing to the difficulties one faces in making a film on complex social issues, Appagere Somashekhar, associate professor, Central University of Karnataka, lauded writer-director Baragur Ramachandrappa for successfully capturing what he said social psychology of Indian society in his film, Amruthamati.

“Mr. Ramachandrappa has picked the story from the epic poem Yashodhara Charite of 13th century Kannada poet Janna and beautifully made Amruthamati. He has successfully faced challenges and captured the essence of the poem in the film. Yashodhara’s wife Amruthamati reflects the social psychology of society and we have to watch the film from a psychological point of view,” Mr. Somashekhar said.

He was addressing a small gathering after the screening of the film at Janaranga Kalamandir in Kalaburagi on Sunday. The posters of the film were also released on the occasion.

Highlighting the progressive, revolutionary and scientific stream of thought in Mr. Ramachandrappa’s works, Mr. Somashekhar stressed the need for continuing the tradition of rationalism in Kannada literature that has consistently reflected in the works of P. Lankesh, Siddalingaiah, Devanur Mahadeva and D.R. Nagaraj apart from those of Mr. Ramachandrappa.

Shivaganga Rumma, Kannada professor, Central University, made an attempt to put the film in the current social context and said that today’s society is not matured enough to accept a woman’s freedom to her sexual preferences.

“Amruthamati is a creative outcome of Mr. Ramachandrappa. The film has brought several questions of relevance to the fore,” she said.

Central University faculty member Kiran Gajanur, theatre activist Shankarayya Ghanti, Bandaya Sahitya Sanghatane convener Ashwini Madankar and others were present.