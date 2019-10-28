Amrit Mahal cows stood in slurry of mud for days

This was the scene at Amrit Mahal Breed Conservation Centre at Rayasamudra in Channarayapatna taluk on Sunday morning.

As many as 230 cattle of a rare breed stood in a pool of slurry of mud for days, with no care and maintenance. They had no space to lie down. Worse, recently a cow died and the carcass was not cleared.

This centre spread over 1,524 acres, is meant to rear and conserve the Amrit Mahal, a native breed of cattle facing extinction.

Pathetic condition

“It was a heart-wrenching scene,” said Raghavendra Bekka, a progressive farmer in Channarayapatna taluk. The cattle-shed was not cleaned for months. All animals were in a pool of slurry. The recent rains had made the situation worse for the animals, he said. The villagers nearby blamed the officials of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences for the poor maintenance of the centre.

Following a news report on the condition of cattle in the centre in a section of media, officers of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences rushed to the spot. Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa took note of the sorry state of cattle on the farm and instructed the officers to shift the cattle immediately to another farm, though it was a government holiday. The officers shifted 226 of 230 cattle to Bidare Kaval in Arasikere taluk the same day.

Whom to blame?

Except for a livestock inspector, there is no regular staff to look after the centre. The veterinary doctor posted at Veterinary Hospital at Nuggehalli has been given additional charge of the centre. He hardly visits the centre as he has other responsibilities including the vaccination drive. The department has taken services of seven people through an outsourcing agency to take care of the animals.

“They do not know how to handle cattle. And, to handle Amrit Mahal breed, one needs training. As there are no senior officers to monitor them, they hardly work”, pointed out an officer. The issue came to light when the local people noticed the bad condition in which cattle were put.

Action taken

S.R.Natesh, Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services also visited the centre. Speaking to The Hindu, the officer said the construction of cattle-shed would begin soon. “We have shifted 226 cattle to another centre. The four have some injuries. The doctors will treat them and shift them,” he said.

The officer opined that the condition at the shed was bad because of heavy rains. As there was no outlet for water in the shed slurry accumulated. Further, he pointed out that the department would take action against the officials, whose negligence led to this situation.