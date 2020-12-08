AMPC reforms: BJP digs out Siddaramaiah’s old letter

A letter written by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah (in picture) to the Co-operation Secretary when he was the Chief Minister, stressing the need for removing perishable produce from the ambit of APMCs, was raised by the BJP in the Legislative Assembly as an indication of the party’s “double standards” on AMPC reforms.
Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy read the letter in the House and maintained that the views of Mr. Siddaramaiah were in line with the APMC reforms brought in by the Centre now. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai described this as “double standards” by the Congress leaders.
Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified that his letter was confined to only perishable produce and also made it clear that the context in which he had written the letter was completely different. Asking the BJP to desist from “misusing” his letter, he said it was foolish to think that anybody can mislead farmers. “They will not go by political leaders or officials,” he asserted.
