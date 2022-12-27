Amith Shah’s Mandya visit: preparations reviewed

December 27, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The Mandya district in-charge Minister Gopalaiah on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the visit of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, scheduled for December 30. Mr.Shah is slated to inaugurate a mega diary at Gejjalagere and also take part in a public meeting at Mandya. Mr. Gopalaiah was accompanied by Minister for Sericulture and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda and they also reviewed the security measures and apparatus to be in place for the visit of Mr.Shah.