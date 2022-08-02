Amit Shah’s visit close on the heels of Dakshina Kannada murders and BJP workers’ anguish triggers curiosity

The Union Home Minister is arriving in Bengaluru on August 3

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Bengaluru close on the heels of back-to-back murders in Dakshina Kannada that have put the BJP government in a spot.

The official purpose of the visit of Mr. Shah, who is arriving on Wednesday night, is to attend a meeting of the cultural wing of the CII. However, the political context of his visit which comes at a time when BJP workers, especially those from the youth wing and the IT cell, are publicly expressing anguish against their own government, has arisen curiosity.

Though no formal meetings with party leaders have been scheduled, sources in the BJP said Mr. Shah is expected to speak to all the authorities concerned about the law and order issue in Karnataka.

“It appears that his visit is aimed at instilling confidence among BJP workers that the party government is not weak when it comes to protecting them,” sources in the party said.

His visit may turn out to be an informal exercise of taking stock of developments and also reviewing the situation, they noted. Some party leaders are also expecting that he may ask the authorities concerned to expedite the inquiry into the serial murders in Dakshina Kannada.

It is being said that the BJP national leadership has taken seriously party workers expressing their anguish as that may affect the morale of the party cadre ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. What has caused concern among the party leadership is that its poll preparations, particularly the outreach programmes, have been relegated to the background due to the anguish of the party workers.