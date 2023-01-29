Amit Shah’s strong message to party leaders in Belagavi

January 29, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah has reportedly conveyed a strong message to party leaders of Belagavi to bury their differences before his next visit to the district.

According to reliable sources, in a meeting of Belagavi BJP leaders held there on Saturday night, Mr. Shah reportedly did not mince words while conveying the strong message to them.

The sources said that Mr. Shah conveyed to the leaders that he will come back to Belagavi again and wants to see the differences among them buried by then.

As Belagavi district comprised the highest number of Assembly segments next only to Bengaluru, Mr. Shah emphasised on the need for party leaders to remain united if they have to win all the 18 seats in the district.

In the meeting held at a private hotel, Mr. Shah reportedly told the leaders that it will not be difficult to win all 18 seats from the 13 the party holds now.

Mr. Shah also told the leaders to convince the party workers on the changed political scenario in the State and get them to work actively for the party candidates, the sources said.

Along with senior leaders, ticket aspirants from Belagavi Rural, Bailhongal, Khanapur and other segments were also invited to the meeting.