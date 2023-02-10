Amit Shah to vist Karnataka on February 11 to focus on coastal region

February 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - BENGALURU/MANGALURU

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday for the third time in about 45 days. This time, he will be visiting the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Shah is scheduled to interact with party leaders on the poll preparations in the coastal region during his visit at Shree Devi Institute of Technology, near Mangaluru International Airport at 5.20 p.m. He will interact with party leaders from Mangaluru and Shivamogga regions. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel will also attend the meeting.

After his arrival from Kannur Airport (Kerala) at Ishwaramangala helipad, near Puttur, Mr. Shah will inaugurate Bharat Mata Mandir at Ishwaramangala, attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO), digitally lay the foundation stone for constructing the agriculture mall of the CAMPCO at Puttur, release the coconut oil ‘CALPA’, a product of CAMPCO, and inaugurate a warehouse of the cooperative built at Bhadravati. He will address a public meeting at Puttur. Mr. Shah will meet party leaders in Mangaluru before leaving for Delhi on Saturday night.

Mr. Shah visited Bengaluru city, Mandya, and Bengaluru Rural districts in December-end. This was followed by his visit to the border district of Belagavi, which accounts for the second highest chunk of Assembly seats, in January-end.