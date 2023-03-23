Amit Shah to participate in a slew of programmes in Bengaluru today

March 23, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - BENGALURU

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to take part in a slew of programmes in Bengaluru on Friday, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. This is the sixth visit of Mr. Shah to poll-bound Karnataka in nearly three months. Mr. Shah is set to again visit the state on Sunday.

Though his visit is related to participation in official programmes, he is expected to monitor the party State unit’s preparations for the Assembly elections, due to be announced soon.

Also, Bengaluru city that accounts for 28 of the total 224 Assembly constituencies in the State is believed to be high on the priority list of Mr. Shah. He is believed to be of the view that winning a few more seats in Bengaluru and Belagavi, besides making political inroads in the Vokkaliga heartland of Mandya and surrounding areas, could tilt the political balance in favour of the BJP.

Mr. Shah began his visit to Karnataka at the end of December 2022 when he attended programmes in Bengaluru city, Mandya, and Bengaluru Rural districts. He visited Belagavi in January-end. This was followed by his visit to Dakshina Kannada on February 11 and Ballari as well as Bengaluru on February 23. His last visit was on March 3 to inaugurate the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre.

On Friday, Mr. Shah is set to participate in a regional conference of Southern States and Union Territories on “Smuggling of Narcotics and National Security.” He will also lay foundation for Sahakara Samruddhi Soudha in Kommaghatta village on Bengaluru city outskirts and participate in a convention of beneficiaries of various schemes. He is set to formally inaugurate a few new police stations in Bengaluru. He is also set to inaugurate the Shivamogga campus of Raksha university from Bengaluru.