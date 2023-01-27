ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for Dharwad campus of forensic sciences university

January 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for a campus of the National Forensic Sciences University, Ahmedabad, in Dharwad on Saturday.

The University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, has agreed to hand over 50 acres to set up the new campus, according to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Courses will be offered here in forensic sciences to boost capability in gathering scientific evidence from crime scenes in Karnataka. Several rounds of talks have already been held with officials of the National Forensic Sciences University, the Minister said.

