Amit Shah to lay foundation for new campus of RAF

Union Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for a new campus of Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district on Saturday. He will also address a gathering on the occasion.

The new campus of RAF will come upon 50 acres of land in the town. It includes quarters for the staff, a school, a hospital and other amenities. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others will accompany Mr. Shah.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said more than 10,000 people would attend the rally organised to mark the occasion. “The RPF has chosen Bhadravati as a strategic place for its campus. The place is close to the national highway connecting Bengaluru. An airport is coming up in Shivamogga and it is also close to the harbour in Mangaluru”, he said.