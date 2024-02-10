Amit Shah to hold meeting with party’s State core committee and Mysuru cluster 

February 10, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to participate in the Suttur Jathra Mahotasava at Suttur Sriksethra near here on Sunday, will also hold a meeting with the BJP’s State Core Committee members as well as the party leaders from Mysuru cluster in the city.

The meeting with State party leaders comes barely two-three months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Also, a separate meeting with party leaders of Mysuru cluster comprising the districts of Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar, which is part of the old Mysore region, is keenly awaited in the party circles in view of the tie-up with JD(S), a dominant political force in the region.

The party leaders of the five districts in Mysuru cluster represent four Lok Sabha constituencies viz. Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar. The JD(S) is expected to stake claim to seats in the region during the seat-sharing discussions even though the BJP represents two – Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, besides enjoying the support of independent MP from Mandya, Sumalatha.

Apart from meeting party leaders from Mysuru cluster, Mr. Shah will also be meeting the leaders of the party’s State core Committee including State president B.Y. Vijayendra and a host of senior leaders of the party.

According to a tentative tour programme Mr. Shah in Karnataka, is scheduled to arrive at Mysuru airport on Saturday night from New Delhi. After an overnight stay at a hotel in the city, he will proceed to Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills for darshan and pooja on Sunday.

He will proceed to Mysuru airport and fly by a chopper to Suttur Mutt, where he will inaugurate the Theerthyatri Guest House. After lunch he will return to Mysuru by a chopper.

In Mysuru, he will hold a meeting with the party’s State Committee members and later a meeting with the party leaders from Mysuru cluster.

Mr. Shah will leave Mysuru later in the evening by a special flight, according to the schedule.

