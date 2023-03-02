Amit Shah to flag-off two-day Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Bidar district today

March 02, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Preparations are in full swing in Bidar to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will reach the historical city on Friday to launch the Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan town.

Mr. Shah will be participating in road shows, address public meetings and visit temples in all the six Assembly constituencies in the district on Friday and Saturday.

He will begin the Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan at 11 a.m. and participate in a public meeting at Basaveshwara Grounds at noon. Mr. Shah will participate in a road show in Humnabad Assembly constituency at 2 p.m. and address a public meeting in Bhalki town.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Animal Husbandry Minister and district convener of Vijay Sankalpa Yatra Prabhu Chavan and other prominent leaders are expected to attend the event.

On Saturday, the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra will reach Aurad (B) Assembly constituency where Mr. Shah will attend a road show to be taken out from Wadgaon to Santapur and also from APMC Circle to the Bus Stand in the morning. The Union Minister will offer a special puja at Sri Amareshwar Temple in Aurad taluk in the afternoon.

He will participate in another road show in Bidar city at 3 pm. The yatra will begin from Rotary Circle and reach Bommagondeshwara Circle passing through major junctions. In Bidar South Assembly constituency, Mr. Shah will hold a road show at Kamathana, Bagadal, Mannaekhelli and reach Sri Veerabhadreshwara Temple at Changalera at 5 p.m. to offer special puja.

Traffic diversion

Ahead of Mr. Shah’s visit, security has been heightened across the district, Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy said.

He said that a few roads will be closed and vehicular movement on National Highways and some routes will be diverted between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday.

Traffic movement from Basaveshwara Circle in Basavakalyan to Sastapur Bangla on National Highway 65 will be diverted.

Vehicles operating between Humnabad and Basavakalyan will have to take an alternative route through Kaudiyal (NH-65), Shivapur, Naganna Katte, Sai Vidyamandir and Narayanpur Bus Stand.

And, those coming from Manthal village and Umarga Cross have to take a diversion towards Khanapur Cross (NH-65), Neelkanth Wadi Cross, Khanapur village, Pratapur Cross, Gandhi Chowk and reach Basvakalyan Bus Stand.