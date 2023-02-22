Amit Shah to attend programmes in Ballari district and Bengaluru on February 23

February 22, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to poll-bound Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is making another round of visit to the State on Thursday.

Mr. Shah will participate in a public meeting to be organised by the BJP at Sandur in Ballari district on Thursday afternoon. In the evening, he is scheduled to participate in an interaction programme at the Town Hall in Bengaluru on “India’s politics and Narendra Modi’s model reforms”.

This is the fourth visit of Mr. Shah to the State in less than two months. He began his visit to the State in connection with poll-related meetings at the end of December 2022 when he attended programmes in Bengaluru city, Mandya, and Bengaluru Rural districts. Later, he visited the border district of Belagavi, which accounts for the second highest chunk of Assembly seats, in January-end. This was followed by his visit to Dakshina Kannada on February 11 where he focussed on the party’s organisation and its poll preparations in coastal and Malnad regions.