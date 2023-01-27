Amit Shah to address rally of party workers at Mugat Khan Hubballi today

January 27, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Belagavi

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address Jana Sankalpa Yatre, a party workers rally, at Mugat Khan Hubballi in Belagavi district on Saturday.

He will enter Belagavi district after attending four events in Hubballi-Dharwad in the afternoon.

Though it has not been announced, the rally is supposed to be a meeting of only educated youth from among the voters in Kittur-Khanapur and Bailhongal taluks.

Party leaders from all mandals have been asked to invite 100 educated youth from each gram panchayat and wards. Party workers say that around 50,000-60,000 invitees are expected to attend the rally. Preparations are going on in an open field on the outskirts of Mugat Khan Hubballi village.

The attendees at the rally will carry messages from Mr. Shah about the Assembly elections scheduled in the State this summer, to the voters in their villages or towns.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other Ministers, State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Legislative Assembly Mahantesh Dodagoudar and other party leaders are expected to attend.

Member of Parliament Ananth Kumar Hegde, whose parliamentary constituency includes Kittur, is among the invitees.

Mr. Shah will later hold two meetings in Belagavi late in the evening. In one meeting, he will speak to the office-bearers of various party morchas and wings of the regional level. This will include discussions about electoral strategies to be employed in the Assembly elections. Most senior party workers and office-bearers will attend this meeting, but not the Chief Minister.

Mr. Shah will later hold a meeting of aspiring candidates for the five Assembly seats that the BJP lost the last time. Of the 18 seats in Belagavi district, the BJP won 10 and Congress eight. However, three legislators crossed over to the BJP and won the byelections, taking the tally to 13.

The Union Home Minister is supposed to discipline party workers in the hope of quelling dissent in these segments that either have multiple claimants or fewer than the party hopes for.

Of special interest is the Khanapur seat that has around 10 claimants for BJP ticket. Some of them are said to be working at cross-purposes, damaging the party’s prospects. All such issues will be tackled, party sources said.

Yamakanamaradi, which KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi represents, is said to have only one or two aspirants, which is a worry for the BJP district unit.

At a press conference in Belagavi on Friday, State unit general secretary Mahesh Tenginkayi denied allegations that there is infighting in the Belagavi district unit. There are no groups and no fighting. If there are minor misunderstandings, the party leaders will fix them, he said.