Amit Shah takes stock of law and order situation in State

Two senior officers, including DGP Sood, brief him on the ground situation in Dakshina Kannada

The murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha activist in Dakshina Kannada followed by resignations of several unit heads of the organisation that has put the ruling BJP under pressure came for review by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who took stock of the law and order situation on Thursday.

While he took stock of the political situation and the fallout for BJP from party leaders, he was also briefed by two senior police officers, including Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood, on the ground situation in Dakshina Kannada.

BJP leaders have been under pressure since the murder of Yuva Morcha office-bearer Praveen Nettaru at Bellare recently, as it was followed by resignations of Yuva Morcha office-bearers in several districts. The issue has also been discussed multiple times on party platforms, party sources said.

Government sources said that while Mr. Shah had an one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take stock of the situation before he met party leaders, including BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP general secretary C. T. Ravi, BJP (Organisation) Secretary Rajesh, and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani together.

Another source said that the Union Home Minister had been briefed by Mr. Kateel before he arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday night, and that the senior leader followed it up with his meetings with party leaders and police officials. “Former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa also gave his assessment of the situation and measures to be taken to set right the image of the party. Mr. Yediyurappa also gave his assessment on the political situation in the State after the grand ‘Siddaramotsava’ celebrations, organised in Davangere to mark the Congress leader’s 75th birthday and its impact,” the sources said.

During the meeting with BJP leaders, Mr. Shah is learnt to have discussed the strategy to strengthen the party in the election year. “Development issues and beneficiary oriented programmes were discussed to strengthen the party fold. Beneficiaries of the schemes are to be used to convey the party’s message to the masses,” sources said, adding that he had instructed the Chief Minister to tighten the administration since the State was heading to elections.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is heading to Delhi on August 6, and sources in the government said that there could be a possibility of a Cabinet rejig in the light of changing political climate in the State. “There have been basic conversation on the issue with Mr. Shah on Thursday, and it could be taken forward in Delhi,” the sources added.