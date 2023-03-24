Amit Shah meets BSY over breakfast, warms up to Vijayendra

March 24, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday sought to send a message that BJP veteran leader and Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra were not neglected by the party. He visited their house in Bengaluru for a breakfast meeting.

There were clear signs of Mr. Shah going out of his way to make Mr. Vijayendra, who is seeking party ticket to contest the polls from Shikaripura seat, feel important. When Mr. Yediyurappa greeted him on his arrival by presenting a bouquet, Mr. Shah insisted that it be handed over to Mr. Vijayendra. Later, he took the bouquet from Mr. Vijayendra.

Serving breakfast

The pictures that were shared over social media showed Mr. Vijayendra personally serving breakfast to Mr. Shah. Mr. Vijayendra told media persons later: “I have got elephantine strength after a pat from Mr. Shah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah’s visit to Mr. Yediyurappa’s house gains significance in a context where Mr. Yediyurappa’s influence is seen as dwindling by a section of the party and he feeling neglected. It also coincides with the episode of senior leader and Minister V. Somanna and his son Arun Somanna publicly indicating that they were not happy with Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Vijayendra’s style of functioning.

Cautious approach

Mr. Shah warming up to Mr. Yediyurappa and his son is seen as his cautious and strategic approach ahead of elections to ensure unity within the party and re-establish the party’s hold on the dominant Lingayat community.

While it is not clear what Mr. Shah discussed with Mr. Yediyurappa, it is said that strategies and issues related to selection of candidates figured during their meeting.