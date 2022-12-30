Amit Shah launches diatribe against Congress, JD(S) in Vokkaliga heartland

December 30, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANDYA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sounded the election bugle in the Vokkaliga heartland of Mandya, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking the people of the region to reject both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

Addressing a public rally in Mandya on Friday, Mr. Shah described the Congress as “dynastic” and the JD(S) as a “family affair”, and alleged that both had milked Karnataka’s coffers. He described them as “communal and casteist”, besides accusing them of ‘’protecting criminals.’’

Both the parties, meanwhile, hit back at Mr. Shah. JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets, said these accusations were rich, coming from a party accused of seeking “40% commission” from contractors and which is mired in a series of scams.

Tough terrain

Considered for long as the bastion of the JD(S) and also a region where the Congress is formidable, the BJP drew a blank in Mandya in the 2018 Assembly elections, while the JD(S) won all seven seats. One of the MLAs has since defected to the BJP.

The party is trying to strengthen its presence in the Old Mysore belt in the run up to the 2023 elections.

Mr. Shah also accused the Congress of “paying lip sympathy” to the cause of social justice and claimed that it was the BJP that had worked for the cause. The BJP made Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu — both from vulnerable sections — Presidents, he said.

On terrorism

Mr. Shah launched a diatribe against the Congress and accused it of being “soft” on terrorism. Mr. Shah said that while the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah withdrew cases against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the BJP banned the outfit which, he said, ‘’brought relief and security” to Karnataka.

Dubbing both the Congress and the JD(S) of being corrupt, Mr. Shah said they had milked Karnataka and impeded its development. ‘’When the Congress is in power, the State functions as an ATM for a dynasty, and when the JD(S) is in power, it functions as an ATM for a family,” he quipped.

Mr. Shah said the people of Mandya and Mysuru have seen enough of both the parties and asked them to vote for the BJP and ensure a ‘’double engine’’ government to expedite Karnataka’s growth.

Switching to development issues, Mr. Shah reeled out statistics on the extent of funds released for infrastructure development, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project, track doubling and electrification works taken up in the State.

He said Karnataka had attracted investment worth ₹2.8 lakh crore in three years of the BJP rule. Mr. Shah also cited the reopening of the Mysugar Mill in Mandya, an issue which strikes a resonance among the people of the sugar belt.