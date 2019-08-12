Amit Shah invites Yediyurappa to Delhi to submit proposal for funds

With the preliminary estimate of losses due to floods surpassing the earlier numbers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has invited Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to New Delhi on August 16 to present a proposal seeking funds for relief and rehabilitation works in the flood-hit areas of the State.

“I will go to Delhi with senior officials,” Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters at Sambra airport in Belagavi on Sunday after Mr. Shah, who conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Belagavi, left for the national capital.

According to initial estimates, the total loss is ₹10,000 crore, as against the earlier estimate of ₹6,000 crore. “We have sought immediate release of ₹ 3,000 crore from the Centre,” the Chief Minister said.

“Officers are telling me that the [total] loss is around ₹10,000 crore. But looking at the devastation here, I feel that the loss is between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000 crore,” he said.

Responding to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s estimation that the State had suffered losses running up to ₹1 lakh crore, Mr. Yediyurappa said the actual figures would be known only after a proper survey. He also said the Centre would take a call on declaring the floods a national calamity.

The CM said he would tour six flood-hit districts from Monday and meet affected families.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Shah conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Belagavi and Bagalkot. Mr. Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi, and former Minister Umesh Katti accompanied him. Mr. Shah held a meeting, during which he was briefed about the flood situation, at the airport lounge.

Floods due to water release from the dams or heavy rainfall have affected people in 17 districts. Officials have shifted 4.81 lakh persons even as at least 22,431 houses have been damaged, fully or partially.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the State government employees’ association has assured him of donating ₹200 crore to the CM’s Relief Fund. Corporate leaders, industrialists and other philanthropists should also come forward to donate generously, he said.