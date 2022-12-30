Amit Shah has no moral right to talk about Congress: Siddaramaiah

December 30, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Belagavi

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and BJP leader, has no moral right to criticise the Congress, Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition, said in Vijayapura on Friday.

“The BJP government at the Centre and the State are anti-people, anti-poor and anti-farmer. Leaders like Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are leading corrupt governments. BJP leaders like Mr. Shah, therefore, have no right to talk about the Congress,’‘ Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He was addressing the Krishna Janandolana rally organised by the Congress.

“During the COVID-19 epidemic, BJP Ministers in Karnataka looted the State by taking 40% commission on everything, including medical supplies. Innocent people died in the street, as they had no access to hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen or medicines. The BJP senior leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi escaped from their responsibilities, and diverted the attention of the people by making them bang plates,’‘ he said.

“Young civil contractors like Santosh Patil of Belagavi or T.N. Prasad of Devarayana Durga ended their lives, as they were tortured by corrupt Ministers and officers,’‘ he alleged. He asked if Mr. Shah would ensure that the families of the deceased would get justice. He asked if the BJP leaders in Karnataka were sharing their share of the 40% commission with their Central leaders.

“The Union government is not treating the states as equals in a federal system. It treats them as inferior members of a unitary system. The Centre has not released the GST compensation amounts due to states or released its full share in centrally sponsored schemes. Farmers are suffering as they have not been compensated for crop loss during floods or droughts.,“ he said

He added, “The BJP government in Karnataka was built on immoral methods of buying legislators. It has proven to be a pro -rich and anti -poor government. While the rich are pampered, the poor are left to die. There is corruption in all sectors- education, employment, promotion of officers, granting of tenders or awarding of contracts.”

Referring to a claim by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that he was given an offer of ₹2,000 crore, to be made the CM, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it was ridiculous that Mr. Shah made allegations of corruption against the Congress.

Leaders like Randeep Singh Surjewala, D.K. Shivakumar, B.K. Hariprasad, M.B. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi and others were present.