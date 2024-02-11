Amit Shah arrives in Mysuru

February 11, 2024 10:15 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - MYSURU

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mysuru in the wee hours of Sunday, February 11.

The special flight carrying Mr. Shah landed at Mysuru airport at 2.40 a.m. on Sunday.

BJP’s State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Krishnaraja constituency MLA Srivatsa, former MLAs L Nagendra and Harshavardhan were among the party leaders, who welcomed Mr. Amit Shah at the airport.

The Mysuru district administration led by Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh B and Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar was present on the occasion.

Deputy Inspector General of Southern range, Karnataka, Amit Singh too was present.

During his day-long visit to Mysuru, Mr. Shah is scheduled to visit Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills before proceeding to Suttur Srikshetra, where he will be inaugurating a Theerthyatri Guest House.

On his return to Mysuru, he will hold a meeting with party leaders. He is scheduled to leave Mysuru in the evening.

