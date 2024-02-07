Amidst stand-off, KPSC secretary goes on leave

February 07, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst the stand-off between the chairman and some members on the one hand and the secretary of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on the other, secretary K.S. Latha Kumari has gone on leave.

While Ms. Latha Kumari has gone on leave till February 17, social welfare secretary Rakesh Kumar has been given concurrent charge. Over the last few days, it was speculated that Ms. Latha Kumari would be either asked to go on leave or toe the line of KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar with whom she has disagreed over recruitment of the KPSC head of legal cell (HLC).

KPSC sources said that she had been asked to go on leave since efforts to convince her to clear the recruitment of HLC failed. “It is interesting now to see how the appointment of HLC will pan out. The original notification of November 2023, based on which the HLC was selected, has been cancelled now while a new notification, for which the last date to apply is February 17, has already received 10 applications. We are not sure if the cancelled recruitment process can be revived, and if so, will it attract court cases,” commission sources said.

For the past few weeks, the chairman and five of the 10 members have been at loggerheads with the secretary over the appointment of the HLC with all of them deciding to abstain from meetings till the HLC selected by a three-member committee headed by Mr. Sahukar is approved. However, the secretary refused to accept the selection stating that the process has not been transparent. Meanwhile, a fresh process to hire the HLC is under way. Both sides have complained to the Chief Secretary airing their views.

The stand-off has led to a stalemate, forcing the other five members to take decisions, including that of publishing nine lists of successful candidates to fill 666 posts recently. On Tuesday too, as the chairman and five members continued to stay away, the other members held a meeting chaired by senior-most member Ronald Anil Fernandes, and decided to go ahead with the notification of gazetted probationers examination to fill 384 posts besides other notifications based on proposals to fill Group A, B. and C posts in various departments.

