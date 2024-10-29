Amidst row, MUDA meeting scheduled for November 7

In the midst of ongoing investigations by the Lokayukta police and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) into the alleged irregularities in allotment of compensatory sites under its contentious 50:50 ratio scheme, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has convened a general meeting, the first in last several months, on its premises on November 7.

Though the general meeting will be presided over by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikant Reddy, who is also chairman of MUDA, a notice of the meeting has been issued to all MLAs and MLCs from the areas falling under the purview of MUDA, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who represents Varuna Assembly constituency in Mysuru.

To local bodies

The announcement of the MUDA meeting on November 7 comes a day after Mr. Reddy, at a meeting of officials from MUDA and local bodies, issued directions to hand over 17 MUDA layouts and 900 private layouts in Mysuru to the respective local bodies. The MUDA has also decided to discontinue its practice of issuing khatas to private layouts and transferred the responsibility to the local bodies.

MUDA Commissioner Raghunandan said the MUDA general meeting scheduled for November 7 will take up various issues pending before the authority.

CREDAI complaint

The general meeting is also expected to take up pending issues including the projects by private developers, which are awaiting approval. The real estate developers of Mysuru represented by the Mysuru chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) had complained that the failure of MUDA to hold a general meeting for a year now had held up their projects, causing financial loss.

Meanwhile, MUDA officials said they were also co-operating with the investigative agencies viz the Lokayukta police and ED. While the Lokayukta police had quizzed Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, who had been allotted compensatory sites in lieu of her land that was acquired by the MUDA, besides her brother Mallikarjunaswamy and seller of the land Devaraju, the ED has conducted a search operation on the MUDA premises and also conducted raids at the residences of former MUDA Commissioners and land developers in Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Mandya.

Search continues

The search by ED on the houses of real estate developers in Mysuru, which began on Monday, is learnt to have continued till Tuesday.

