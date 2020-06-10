Amidst monsoon, Kodagu bracing for SSLC exam

10 June 2020 18:10 IST

Safety audit being done of 27 centres where 7,000-plus children would be writing the exam from June 25

MYSURU

Kodagu is bracing for the challenge of holding SSLC examination since it is the first time the exam is being conducted in peak monsoon and the district is known for receiving heavy to very heavy rains.

The exam used to get over in March-April ahead of monsoon. This year being exceptional in view of COVID-19, the students and officials are readying to face the new challenge amidst the pandemic.

In view of last two years’ rain fury, the authorities are on their toes to ensure smooth conduct of the examination which starts on June 25.

The examination centres had been carefully chosen and safety audit of the school buildings where the 27 centres will function was being conducted.

This year, 7,149 students are appearing for the examination and they include those coming from remote villages and hilly areas. Such students are being identified and transportation facilities were being arranged.

It’s not easy for the students living in undulating terrain and isolated habitations to access the exam centres since the district is known for continuous downpour, cutting off accessibility. Power cuts are common in Kodagu in monsoon which may pose hurdle in preparations, locals said.

Bhagamandala, a pilgrim centre known for receiving record rains, has no examination centre. The students from this place and nearby villages had to commute to Cheerambane village to write the exam. As it’s difficult for students to commute daily to the examination centre, such students are being the option of staying in hostel until the exam gets over.

Arrangements are being made for the students belonging to places known for heavy rains across the district in government-run hostels, providing them food and other facilities.

Kodagu DDPI T.S. Machado told The Hindu that buses from private schools were being roped in for ferrying students from remote villages and hilly areas safely to the exam centres. The KSRTC too had been requested to run special buses on the day of examination for the benefit of students.

“The Departments of Women and Child Welfare and Social Welfare have promised to make arrangements for the stay of students in hostels if they opt to avoid daily commuting. The parents had been consulted and some had agreed to go with the arrangement,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has asked the DDPI to carry out emergency works if necessary after the safety audit of the examination centres.

Most of the school buildings have spacious rooms and social distancing was possible without difficulty. Private school buildings too had been taken as exam centres, said Mr. Machado, adding that works would be taken up based on the audit report.

In the last two calamities, some school buildings in Kodagu had suffered minor damages and which had been repaired using special grants released for the purpose in 2018 and 2019.