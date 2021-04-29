Amidst grave COVID-19 wave, focus turns to mobilising beds

Another newly-built 250-bed government hospital in Mysuru may soon start treating serious COVID-19 patients

Amidst the second wave of COVID-19 with rise of new cases with each passing day despite the lockdown, a delegation comprising Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, State BJP vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, L. Nagendra, MLA, and others inspected the 250-bed Princess Krishnarajammanni Super Speciality Hospital on KRS Road where the district administration wants to dedicate around 89 oxygenated beds for COVID-19 treatment.

The yet-to-be-commissioned hospital on the premises of PKTB Sanatorium is hurriedly being readied as beds in all other hospitals across Mysuru ARE occupied amid the rapid spread with daily count crossing the 2,000-mark..

This is the last vacant public healthcare facility available for converting it into another COVID-19 Hospital with the Trauma Care Centre recently converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility besides the dedicated COVID-19 Hospital in THE District Hospital also located on the same premises.

After the inspection, Mr. Vijayendra told reporters that Mysuru has been under pressure for beds since patients from neighbouring districts are also seeking beds here. However, efforts are on to increase beds with facilities like the super speciality hospital being identified for the patients.

“The government is ready to provide all support for meeting the immediate needs for expanding treatment. The District Minister has been camping here since the last three days to review the situation and provide support accordingly. Hopefully, the super speciality hospital may be ready in one week’s time,” he replied.

While admitting that panic has gripped the city over the surge, he said only patients in critical stages would need beds and those with mild symptoms can be treated at home.

Mr. Simha said private hospitals had been asked to spare 50 per cent of their beds, promising them essential medical supplies for the treatment. “The new hospital has provision for 89 oxygenated beds and the same is being readied. Steps had been taken to make it operational at the earliest with the government ensuring all support.”

He said 100-plus oxygenated beds would soon be ready at the renovated Tulsidas Hospital as part of efforts to increase the bed strength.

Mr. Somashekar said 50 per cent of ICU and ventilator beds had been set aside in private hospitals for the patients referred by the district administration. “These beds are being allotted seeing the patient’s condition and I too have not recommended anybody for the beds despite getting innumerable calls seeking beds. The discretion of bed allotment is left to the district administration.”

He claimed that he held meetings in 10 out 12 Assembly segments, including K R Nagar, and took stock of the situation, providing all essential medical supplies.

On the charges of K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh, Mr. Somashekar said if he had concern for his constituency he should have attended the meeting and extended all support for facing the current crisis. He, however, skipped the meeting. “Let the people decide”the Minister replied to the MLA’s allegations on the government’s failure to handle the COVID-19 situation.