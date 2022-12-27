Amidst fresh COVID-19 scare, fever clinic comes up at K.R. Hospital

December 27, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU:

Amidst the fresh scare of COVID-19 with a new variant of Omicron spreading rapidly in neighboring China, Mysuru has geared up its healthcare infrastructure for combating any impending spread and the health authorities have been asked to be on an alert to handle the pandemic situation.

As a first step, the fever clinic has come up at the old Jayadeva Block on K R Hospital premises. The fever cases will henceforth be attended only in the clinic and all cases with COVID-19 like symptoms would be screened at the clinic.

OPD slips are issued at the clinic instead of the main OPD and doctors will decide whether patients, if tested positive, would need to be isolated at home or need hospitalisation based on the condition.

More than 50 beds have been set aside at the block for COVID-19 patients and the entire block has oxygenated beds with ventilator support. More beds can also be added at the block if necessary.

“The clinic started its services three days ago. In three days, more than 60 tests were done daily and none have tested positive. Only RT-PCR tests are done on the patients,” said Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Director and Dean K.R. Dakshayini.

She told The Hindu that the patients, if not tested positive, are shifted to the SARI ward on K.R. Hospital premises if they need hospitalisation. “The hospital is ready to handle the situation. We have about 30 ventilators. We can increase the number of beds depending on the situation. All steps, as directed to us by the government, are in place,” Dr. Dakshayini said.

Flu season

The dean explained that it’s flu season and the flu symptoms are similar to COVID-19 symptoms. Yet, the RT-PCR tests are done on the patients to rule out any suspicion. “Though the situation won’t be like the second wave with the population vaccinated against the disease, precautions, however, are in place to overcome any possible crisis,” she explained.

Oxygen availability

The director said there is no concern over medical oxygen availability with K.R. Hospital having a 13 KL Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plant while the trauma care centre and the PKTB Sanatorium campus have 13 KL and 6 KL liquid oxygen plants.

As a standby, there is a Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) plant with jumbo oxygen cylinders for use in emergencies, she said.

When the fear of a third wave began following the rise in Omicron cases, the healthcare infrastructure in Mysuru city was ramped up, adding more oxygenated beds, to fight the pandemic. Even medical oxygen supplies were doubled.

The hospitals attached to MMCRI, including K.R. Hospital, which was in the forefront of the war against COVID-19, returned to the pre-COVID-19 situation early this year. However, the hospitals categorised the cases as non-COVID-19, COVID-19-like and COVID-19.

The pressure on the VRDL of MMCRI, which worked tirelessly since the first wave testing the swab samples, had largely eased with declining new cases. There was a time when nearly 7,000-8,000 swab samples were used to be collected and tested. The CSIR-CFTRI eased its pressure by setting up a lab on its campus for carrying out the tests but the large chunk of samples was tested in the MMCRI lab.

It has to be seen who the current scare will unfold, with doctors assured of vaccination efficacy.