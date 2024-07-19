GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amidst forecast of more rain in Kodagu, DC alerts officials on precautions and public safety

Updated - July 19, 2024 08:13 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja inspecting the breached lake at Gondi Basavanahalli in Kushalnagar of Kodagu on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja inspecting the breached lake at Gondi Basavanahalli in Kushalnagar of Kodagu on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Even as the forecast of red alert across Kodagu was issued for Saturday also, Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja on Friday said there is a prediction of heavy rain in the next couple of days in the district and directed the nodal officers to take all precautionary measures to deal with any imminent crisis resulting from the rain fury.

During a videoconference with officials from the taluks, the DC asked them to work towards protecting human lives and livestock. “Public safety has to be our priority. In this direction, the officials in the respective taluks must work and ensure their safety,” he said.

He said task forces had been constituted in 103 GPs in Kodagu and they had been tasked to rush to the help of people in the event of floods, landslips, and other rain-related incidents.

“More relief centres have to be opened to shift flood-affected people. The relief centres must have all facilities. Tahsildars and EOs must work in coordination to rescue people in distress,” Mr. Venkataraja said.

He directed officials concerned to ensure that the traffic on Madikeri-Mangaluru highway was not disrupted. He told officials to take immediate steps to clear mud, trees, and electric poles fallen on roads. The teachers and staff of schools and colleges have to be present in their respective institutions and cannot abstain from duties citing holiday for the institutions, he said.

Later, the DC collected details from the DDPI on the condition of school buildings in Kodagu. A school building at Koinadu near Sampaje was damaged following a landslip. The children from the school were shifted citing safety concerns.

