Amidst forecast of heavy rains, a flood warning issued for regions downstream of Harangi reservoir

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) has issued a flood warning for regions in the downstream of the Harangi reservoir owing to heavy rains forecast in the upstream of the dam.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rains have been forecast in the catchment area of Harangi river, as a result of which CNNL has cautioned people living in the vicinity of the dam, along the river banks and those in low-lying areas, to move to safety.

The water level at the Harangi reservoir was hovering at 2,854.08 ft against the full reservoir level of 2,859 ft. The gross storage capacity of the reservoir is 8.5 tmcft and the storage on Sunday was 6.84 tmcft.

Meanwhile, there have been incidents of damage to houses in parts of Kodagu owing to rains since Saturday.

A house at Attur village in Kushalanagar taluk was damaged as one of the walls collapsed. Senior revenue officials visited the house of Janardhan and noted the extent of damage.

In a similar incident reported from Mekeri village in Sampaje hobli of Madikeri taluk, a wall of a house belonging to Ayesha collapsed, while cracks developed in the remaining portion of the building forcing authorities to shift the family to a safer location.

In the third incident reported from Gowdalli in Shanivarsanthe hobli, a major portion of the house was damaged.

