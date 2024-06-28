Amidst falling revenue, varsity told to restrict non-teaching staff

The University of Mysore (UoM) has been told to justify its non-teaching staff whose number has touched 1,340 in view of its jurisdiction being restricted only to Mysuru district with the government establishing universities in Hassan, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar.

At the Academic Council meeting here on Friday, Registrar V.R. Shailaja, while responding to MLC C.N. Manje Gowda, said a committee headed by a retired IAS officer had asked the university to limit its non-teaching staff. The steps will be taken accordingly.

The matter of non-teaching staff taken on a contract basis came up for discussion when Mr. Gowda sought to know why the university has so many of them. “I come across more staff than students in some departments. If the bulk of the revenue goes towards the payment of salaries, how could the university overcome the revenue deficit,” he asked.

The officials said the non-teaching staff had been appointed between 2010 and 2020, to various departments, based on the requirements. However, no appointments of non-teaching staff (on contract basis) had been done since the pandemic, they add.

A sum of ₹2.50 crore was spent on the payment of salaries to non-teaching staff, amounting to ₹25 crore annually.

Intervening, Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath said any decision on downsizing the non-teaching staff cannot be taken unilaterally as the university’s bodies had to approve the move. “The committee has asked us to limit the number and the university will look into it.”

To this, Mr. Gowda told the meeting that a solution has to be found out, hopefully, by at least the next budget meeting.

The meeting was also told that appointments to teaching posts had not been done since the last 18 years despite nearly 70 percent of vacancies.

Over half of the sanctioned teaching posts at the century-old university are lying vacant, with no appointments done since 2007. In this scenario, the university was banking on the guest faculty to carry out the academic activities with about 290 permanent teaching faculty remaining out of the sanctioned posts of 640. The university had written to the government to fill up the vacant posts making appointments at the earliest to ensure academic excellence but there has been no response.

The university had told early this year that as many as 850 guest faculties were managing the academic activities in view of the vacant posts.

Out of 1,349 sanctioned non-teaching posts, less than 500 posts are filled and the remaining are vacant. Here too, the university was managing the activities appointing staff on contact. The UoM was facing a challenging scenario with the resources had been affected with the colleges’ affiliation shifted to new varsities.