Amidst drizzle, CM inspects rain-hit Kodagu

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday visited the rain-affected areas in Kodagu amidst the rains and inspected the site of a landslide at Srimangala Kutta in Ponnampet taluk. He held discussions with officials and locals on the measures taken.

More than 20 families have lost their homes due to landslides in the area. The Chief Minister directed immediate completion and construction of the suspension bridge, repair works in rain-affected areas, and road repairs and construction.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh briefed the Chief Minister about the damage caused by landslides, safety measures taken, and the works that are undertaken in Kodagu.

Visited relief camp

Mr. Siddaramaiah visited one of the relief camps and spoke to the people who had taken shelter. He told the people to approach the district administration and the MLAs if they wanted any more facilities at the camp.

The people at the relief camp said they are being provided food and all other facilities, and they do not have any issues. People from the tribal communities have also taken shelter at the relief camp.

While interacting with the people, the chief secretary sought to know whether nutrition of the children was being taken care of at the camp. They said nutritious food was being provided.

Responding to the locals’ demand for road works, the chief minister said the road works will be taken up after rains recede.

Inspects DC office

Continuing his tour in the midst of rains, the chief minister also inspected the works being undertaken to construct the retaining wall for the deputy commissioner’s office in Madikeri.

MLA Mantar Gowda complained to the Chief Minister that no works had been taken up over the last six months despite the claims by the officials that funds had been allocated for completion of the works.

The retaining wall of the Deputy Commissioner’s had collapsed many months ago and the road adjoining the wall can be blocked in case of a collapse of the land because of the rains.

Minister in-charge of Kodagu N.S. Bosaraju, A.S. Ponnanna, MLA, and senior officials from the Revenue Department were present.