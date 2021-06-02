Amidst COVID-19, Kodagu gears up for monsoon

Officials visiting flood-prone areas and supervising preventive measures that are being put in place

Ahead of the monsoon’s imminent onset, the administrative machinery in Kodagu district, which faced floods and landslides for three continuous seasons, is geared up for the rains with officials visiting flood-prone areas and supervising preventive measures that are being put in place.

After a series of disaster preparedness drills in Talacauvery and other places in the recent past with the NDRF team already camping in the district, the areas prone to floods and landslides based on the previous years’ data had been identified and accordingly steps had been taken for preventing loss of human lives besides readiness for rescue and relief operations.

The NDRF team, along with the members of SDRF and other rescue teams, had consultations on the tasks ahead and all of them will coordinate in minimising the impact.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal has asked the officials to be ready for tackling any eventuality.

An action plan has been prepared with focus on areas known to have been recording highest rainfall besides places where the floods and landslides had wreaked havoc in the previous calamities.

In the last few days, the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police, Kshama Mishra, have been inspecting vulnerable areas to understand the ground realities and accordingly recommend steps. The places where houses collapsed, and damage was caused to roads and estates in the last three seasons had been covered.

Ms. Somal also inspected flood-prone areas in Virajpet and Somwarpet taluks which bore the brunt of rain fury last year.

Bethri, Tora, Kondageri, Halugunda, and Karadigodu in Virajpet taluk and Nellihudikeri and other villages in Somwarpet taluk were among the places the Deputy Commissioner visited with a battery of officials for making suitable arrangements ahead of rains. She has fixed responsibilities to the officials based on the ground reports.

The Public Works Department and the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) had been asked to be ready for immediate operations in case of damage to roads and uprooting of electric poles and disruption of transmission lines due to heavy rains.

The officials had been asked to keep earthmovers in all vulnerable areas ready for operations for clearing uprooted trees and poles and roads damaged by landslides.

Ms. Somal gave instructions to the departments of Agriculture and Horticulture to prepare reports immediately as per the NDRF norms. The Coffee Board too has been asked to visit estates and make estimates in case of any loss due to rains.

Relief centres

Also, steps had been taken to identify schools where relief centres can be set up for the rain-affected and flood-affected. In the previous calamities, shelters had been opened in schools, which had toilets and hot water facilities.

Rescue helplines

Helplines for rain and flood relief had been opened and the people in distress can ask them for assistance. The volunteers manning the helplines set up at the Deputy Commissioner’s office will alert the respective rescue teams and ensure help. The helplines are – 08272-221077, 08272-221088 and 08272-221099.

Power supply to COVID-19 hospital

Power disruptions are common during monsoon in Kodagu and sometimes most parts of the district remain without electricity for days due to damage to electric poles and transmission lines.

However, the CESC engineers had been given special instructions to ensure continuous power supply to the COVID-19 Hospital in Madikeri where many patients are being treated with some in ICU and on ventilators. In case of any technical issue and disruption, it should be brought immediately to the notice of higher officials for alternative arrangements.