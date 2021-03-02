Amid threat of ‘second wave’, declining trend of COVID-19 continues in Mysuru

The number of active cases in Mysuru stood at 205 on Feb. 28, a steep decline from around 8,200 in early October, 2020

Notwithstanding the threat of “second wave“ lurking over parts of the country, COVID-19 has continued its downward spiral in Mysuru.

During February 2021, the number of COVID-19 positive cases was just 662, the lowest monthly tally since pandemic had reached a peak in September 2020 when it reported 16,569 cases in a month.

Also declining was the mortality due to COVID-19, which stood at four deaths during February 2021, compared to a high of 302 reported during August 2020.

The number of active cases in Mysuru stood at 205 on February 28, which was a steep decline from a high of around 8,200 in early October 2020.

The decline has been gradual over the last four months.

Despite a surge in neighbouring Kerala, with whom Mysuru district shares a border, there had been no rise in the infections in Mysuru.

Chidambara, vector-borne diseases control officer of Mysuru, who is now monitoring COVID-19 testing and training in the district, told The Hindu early intervention by screening the visitors from Kerala helped the health authorities identify a few cases and control the spread to a certain extent.

The number of people crossing the border with Kerala was more in Dakshina Kannada than Mysuru. There has been no such surge even in Mangaluru region, he pointed out.

Testing reduced

Meanwhile, the authorities have also brought down the number of COVID-19 tests in Mysuru district in view of the decline in infected cases.

Dr. Chidambara said the target for testing for Mysuru has been revised by the State government. Against the daily target of 4,500 till early this year, it had now been brought down to 3,000. The authorities were reaching about 80 per cent of the daily target and were testing anywhere between 2,600 to 2,800 per day.

Dr. Chidambara said COVID-19, which had assumed pandemic proportions earlier, was now on the way to becoming endemic.

Though COVID-19 will be around like H1N1, it may not assume pandemic proportions as the virus would have become less virulent and due to herd immunity, he said. Also, doctors are now better prepared and equipped to handle the cases.

However, he emphasised the need for continuing the precautions. “We are not in a position to say you can remove your masks,” he said while referring to the spike in cases in many other parts of the world.