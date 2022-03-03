Amid shelling, gritty girl from Ponnampet walked for the airlift

Fourth-year medical student says Poland, Hungary, Slovakia can admit students affected by the conflict

Unruffled over shelling at a distance in Kyiv amid the Russian forces’ approaching the capital, gritty Sinya V J from Ponnampet and fellow students came out of their bunker and walked about 12 km to reach the railway station to run off from the conflict zone as they realized it was a “do or die” situation.

“We had two options – either to stay back in the shelter or take the risk. We took the risk fully aware that missiles are being fired all over. Though it was dangerous, we walked praying for our safety and reached the station. Luckily, today I am in my country. I wish all students return home safely like me,” said Sinya, recalling her testing times in the war-hit country.

“If I had not taken the risk, my return could have been longer, keeping my family worried,” she added.

Sinya is a fourth-year medical student in Uzhhorod National University. Siniya could have been easily evacuated as Uzhhorod is in western Ukraine which shares its border with Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

On February 24, Sinya was at Kyiv international airport to board a flight to Dubai to join her siblings for a vacation. She had no hint that she would have to undergo a lot of trauma as Russian forces attacked Ukraine the same day. “The flights got cancelled, I and other Indian students had to be moved to a shelter where I was put up for three days. We had to run for safety leaving our belongings at the airport,” she recalled.

On the fate of her medical education, Sinya says medical education appears uncertain in present Ukraine because of war. “I was told the students can take transfer to universities in Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. An academician from Hungary who was at the border told us about the option of taking transfer. If Ukraine is not possible again, the next best alternative is available since I don’t want to leave my studies midway as becoming a doctor is my biggest dream,” the 22-year-old girl told The Hindu.

To a question on why Ukraine is preferred for medical education, she says, “The education standards are good. Each batch has 15 students. There’s no pressure on students. Medical education has become possible for me despite being the daughter of a mechanic because there’s no donation in Ukraine. My relatives helped us mobilize resources for my education.”

Ukraine not just attracts Indian students but also those dreaming to become doctors from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nigeria and other nations. “Students from the UK also study. I had friends from London. The assessment is tough as the student has to qualify in an exam in the third year to study further. Overseas medical education is grossly misunderstood. I will return to my country with a medical degree and also clear the qualifying exam here,” a confident Sinya said.