Amid shelling, girl from Ponnampet walked to railway station

March 03, 2022 23:23 IST

Students who are back home recount tales of survival from war-torn Ukraine

As they heard shelling at a distance in Kyiv, Ukraine, signalling the approaching Russian forces, Siniya V.J. from Ponnampet, Kodagu, and fellow students left their bunker and walked about 12 km to reach the railway station.

It was a “do or die” situation, they said. “We had two options — either remain in the shelter or take the risk. We took the risk fully aware that missiles were being fired all over. Luckily, today I am back in my country. I wish all students return home safely,” said Ms. Siniya, a fourth year medical student enrolled in Uzhhorod National University.

On February 24, the day Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, Ms. Siniya (22) was at Kyiv International Airport set to board a flight to Dubai to join her siblings for vacation. “The flights got cancelled. We had to be moved to a shelter where I was put up for three days. We had to run for safety, leaving our belongings at the airport,” she recalled.

Her goal to become a doctor has become more uncertain. “I was told that students can transfer to universities in Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. An academician from Hungary who was at the border told us about the option of taking a transfer,” she said.

No clear advisory

Third year medical student J. Anusha Bhat was the first from Mangaluru to return from Ukraine on Thursday afternoon. Talking to reporters outside the Mangaluru International Airport, Ms. Bhat said in the absence of a clear advisory to carry out essential travel to India, she and other students were confused. They decided to remain in the university due to an ongoing examination. The area we were in had not been affected by the war, she said.

As the war intensified, she and other students contacted a travel agent who arranged for a bus to the border town of Chernivtsi. From Chernivtsi, they reached the Romanian border on February 27 morning. “We walked for about 2 km to the border checkpost,” she said.

Ukrainian Army personnel cleared the students to cross over. Once in Romania, they were taken to shelter, one among two arranged for Indians. They remained there for two days till a flight was arranged from Bucharest to Mumbai. “From Mumbai, I took another flight to Mangaluru. The Indian Government was in constant touch with me from Bucharest to Mumbai,” she added.

When asked about the issue of continuation of education of several medical students, who are returning to India, Mr. Narayan told The Hindu it will be looked into. “Our first priority is to bring the stranded students safely back to India,” said Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

On the growing demand to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said it will be discussed in Parliament.