Coronavirus | Amid rising cases lockdown begins in Karnataka's Dharwad district

Vegetable vendors leaving the market place in Dharwad after the relaxation period ended at noon during lockdown on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

16 July 2020 08:00 IST

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner urges people to follow guidelines even at home

The lockdown announced by the Dharwad district administration to check the surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases came into force on Wednesday with the authorities taking steps to ensure strict implementation of the Deputy Commissioner’s order.

Following the imposition of lockdown, the otherwise busy traffic junctions in the twin cities wore a deserted look in the afternoon, as the district administration allowed people to buy essential commodities only till noon. Meanwhile, as announced, public transport services within the city and to other districts remained suspended.

On Wednesday, as it was the first day of the lockdown, the police officials were on patrol making announcements about the lockdown restrictions. Even Police Commissioner R. Dileep went on rounds appealing to the people to follow the lockdown guidelines.

The police have put up barricades on several roads at regular distances to check unnecessary vehicular movement. Police personnel have been posted at strategic points to take action against motorists moving around without any valid reasons. Two-wheelers were being seized to discourage unnecessary movement of motorists. As many as 18 check-posts have been set up in the border areas of the district to check the entry of vehicles from neighbouring districts.

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has said that those vehicles passing through the district to reach other districts would be allowed, but they cannot drop or pick up passengers from the district.

Mr. Patil has, through a Facebook video post, appealed to the general public to follow safety guidelines even in their houses.

On the relaxations for buying essential commodities, he said that only one person from a family can go out to make purchases.