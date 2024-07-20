Amid rains, search for missing persons continue in Uttara Kannada district

Search for the remaining three persons out of the 10 who went missing, after the landslip near Shirur village in Uttar Kannada district on Monday, has continued amid rains along with clearance of the rubble.

The search for the lorry, whose GPS location had been traced to the landslip site, has also continued with new equipment and experts from Suratkal being pressed into service.

Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport and District in charge for Uttar Kannada Mankal Vaidya, who visited the site on Saturday, told presspersons that all-out efforts were being made to trace the remaining three persons, and it was likely to take another day or two to complete the relief operations.

The Minister said that teams of the NDRF, the SDRF, fire brigade personnel, and other experts were engaged in the relief operation, and the search had been taken up in the adjoining Gangavali river also.

Although the district administration had planned to utilise a helicopter for the search operation, inclement weather had delayed it.

During the visit, the Minister accompanied by MLA Satish Sail were taken to a higher altitude through a crane to allow them to get a picture of the overall relief operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Uttar Kannada Lakshmi Priya, ZP CEO Ishwarkumar Kandu, superintendent of Police Narayan, and others were present.

Fishermen compensated

On Saturday, Mr. Vaidya also visited Uluvare village where the families of fishermen have been affected by the landslip at Shirur. He gave compensation cheques for ₹14.75 lakh to 59 families of the fishermen (₹25,000 each).

The Minister promised them all help and told them that the district administration had been directed to identify suitable land for providing residential plots to the fishermen.

He said that while ₹25,000 each had been given for carrying out repairs of fishing boats and nets, and other works, the government was contemplating on giving additional compensation to the fishermen through the Fisheries Department. He was accompanied by Mr. Shail.

Rain damage

Meanwhile, because of the continuing rains, two houses in the district have been completely damaged [two severely damaged and 49 partially damaged]. A total of 1,558 persons have taken shelter in 28 relief centres set up in the district.

