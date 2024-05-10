GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amid processions, fervour marks Basava Jayanti celebrations in four districts

Scores of people take out processions and take turns to garland the statues of 12th century social reformer Basavanna in Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada

Published - May 10, 2024 09:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of people took out processions and took turns to garland the statues of 12th century social reformer Basavanna (Basaveshwara) in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada on Friday as part of Basava Jayanti celebrations.

Processions carrying bundles of books of Vachanas overhead and the portrait of Basaveshwara mounted on embellished vehicles and a beeline in front of the saint’s statue were some of the common sights across various districts in North Karnataka.

As has been the practice, political leaders and members of various pro-Basava organisations took turns to garland the statues of Basaveshwara in their respective places.

Various groups under the aegis of different organisations engaged in spreading the message of Basaveshwara, apart from Dalit organisations, organised several programmes to mark the birth anniversary of the saint-poet who is considered by many as the founder of Lingayat dharma.

Basava Kendras located across various districts celebrated the birth anniversary like a festival and took out processions to mark the occasion.

In Hubballi, members of the Basava Kendra took out a procession carrying a portrait of Basavanna and a mural of him from Durgad Bail.

Along the route, there was singing of bhajans praising the reformer and Mahila Mandals sang the Vachanas in chorus.

The followers of Basavanna walked the stretch between Durgad Bail and Indira Glass House, where the statue of Basavanna has been shifted for facilitating the construction of a flyover.

Indira Glass House in Hubballi witnessed a steady flow of visitors who came to garland the equestrian statue of Basavanna.

At colleges, government offices and other places, Basava Jayanti was celebrated by offering floral tributes to Basavanna and conducting talks on his life and contribution and the social revolution he initiated during the 12th century.

