Amid power tussle, D.K. Shivakumar completes four years as KPCC chief

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday completed four years as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

He assumed charge as KPCC chief amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and played a key role in the assumption of power by the Congress in Karnataka after the 2023 State Legislative Assembly polls.

Holding multiple posts

In the midst of him completing four years, a section of the Congress leaders and loyalists of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have been demanding the replacement of Mr. Shivakumar as the State Congress chief. Home Minister G. Parameshwara said there was nothing wrong with party leaders seeking the replacement of Mr. Shivakumar as he heads multiple posts. There is also a demand for creation of multiple Deputy Chief Minister posts, in an alleged attempt to curtail Mr. Shivakumar, who is the only one holding the post now.

Countering the move, loyalists of Mr. Shivakumar have been demanding the replacement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In a closed-door meeting of the KPCC office-bearers on Monday, Mr. Shivakumar said he will not budge to attempts being made to replace him as the party’s president.

Many aspirants

Loyalists of Mr. Siddaramaiah have staked a claim for the change in the KPCC chief after the party’s debacle in the Vokkaliga belt. They claim that leaders of other backward communities, SCs, and STs too should get an opportunity to head the party. Ministers K.N. Rajanna, Satish Jarkiholi, and M.B. Patil, and MLA Vinay Kulkarni are among the leaders who have been aspiring to become KPCC chief.

Speaking at Channapatna on Tuesday, Mr. Shivakumar said that he would focus on good work rather than worry about “unconstructive criticism.” At the ‘Government at your doorstep’ event, he said: “I don’t worry too much about unnecessary criticism. Criticism dies while good work lives on for a long time. People’s service is important for me.”