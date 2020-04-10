Amid lockdown, online training programme begins

At a time when a country-wide lockdown to prevent COVID-19 pandemic has forced academic institutions to close their doors, the Economics Department of Karnatak University, Dharwad, (KUD), has made use of technology to offer interactive mode training programme to students who are now restricted to their houses.

Under Cloud-based technology, the Department of Economics organised a week-long online live training programme on “Application of Econometrics in Social Science Research” and on Tuesday, the resource persons and guests came online to formally launch the programme.

Joining the inaugural ceremony of the training programme from Bengaluru, Director of Institute of Social and Economic Change Madheswaran S. addressed 75 students and research scholars who had signed into the online session and said: “Usage of econometric tool in social sciences research, particularly in economics, was imperative to produce qualitative research, understand this complex economy and address the typical problems that we are facing day-to-day.”

Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University T.M. Bhaskar presided over the online inaugural.

The online training programme would be run daily for two hours till April 14 and resource persons from different universities and institutions will conduct online interactive sessions, Chairman of the Department of Economics R.R. Biradar told The Hindu.

As many as 75 students and research scholars from Karnataka and neighbouring States are participating in the training programme.

There was an online rendition of an invocation song by Priyadarashani Patil, while Shreya Supannavar compered the programme. Divya Hegde proposed a vote of thanks.